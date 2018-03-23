Yesterday we got a first look at the invitations being sent out to guests of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's May 19 wedding — and there's a lot to discuss, starting with the fact that the invites make a (albeit subtle) reference to Markle's first marriage.

As noted by Hello magazine, the royal wedding invitation refers to the former "Suits" actress as "Ms. Meghan Markle," whereas Kate Middleton was referred to as "Miss Catherine Middleton" on her and Prince William's 2011 wedding invitation. So, what's the difference?

According to the mag, brides are referred to as "Miss" on an invite if it's her first marriage, whereas if it's the bride's second (or third, or fourth ... you get the idea), she is to be referred to as "Mrs" or Ms."

Invitations for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding.

The royal wedding will mark Markle's second marriage — her first, to film producer Trevor Engelson, ended in 2013 after two years, according to The Sun.

Markle and Engelson got hitched on Sept. 10, 2011 at the Jamaica Inn in Ocho Rios, Jamaica, in front of 102 guests. One of those guests told The Sun that the ceremony was just 15 minutes long. "Then everyone hit the dance floor. It seemed they all just wanted to party," the source said.

Suffice to say that the royal wedding will be a little bit, ehm, grander, than Markle's first wedding.

According to The Telegraph, 600 wedding invitations have been sent out, and guests will be able to watch Markle become a member of the Royal Family at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. The ceremony will be followed by a carriage ride through Windsor, leading to a lunchtime reception hosted by the Queen at St George's Hall.

Later that evening, 200 guests will attend an evening reception at Frogmore House, which, according to Hello, is a 17th-century English country house, not far from Windsor Castle, and the site where Harry and Markle had their official engagement portraits taken.

Despite the grandness of the royal wedding, the couple have hinted that their nuptials will still be a personal, intimate affair.

This week, Kensington Palace announced that Harry and Markle have chosen a pastry chef to create their wedding cake — rather than go with a famous chef, the couple hired Claire Ptak, owner of the small London-based bakery Violet Cakes.

And Markle's close friends will reportedly attend the wedding, including BFF Canadian stylist Jessica Mulroney, her husband, Ben Mulroney, and their three young children — daughter Ivy will reportedly have an important role. Her former TV family, the cast of "Suits," will also reportedly attend the nuptials.

Meghan Markle and the cast of "Suits."

Markle will reportedly break royal tradition by making a toast at the reception. According to the Sunday Times, the 36-year-old former actress will make an "affectionate" tribute to her new husband and will thank the Queen, her family and friends.

Lastly, the couple made sure to add a personal touch to the wedding invites, despite their formality, by printing the invitations in American ink (a nod to Markle's heritage) on an English card.

