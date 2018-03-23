All Sections
    • NEWS
    03/23/2018 11:28 EDT | Updated 9 hours ago

    Karim Jean Gilles, Quebec Pet Owner, Jailed After Dog Mauled Quebec Girl

    The conviction carried a maximum 10-year prison term.

    • Canadian Press
    THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
    Magdalena Biron and Bernard Biron, whose daughter Vanessa was severely mauled by a pit bull-type dog, leave the courtroom in Longueuil, Que., on February 20, 2018.

    LONGUEUIL, Que. — A Quebec man whose pit bull-type dog mauled a young girl in 2015 has been sentenced to four years in prison.

    Quebec court Judge Pierre Belisle handed down the sentence for Karim Jean Gilles this morning in Longueuil, south of Montreal.

    In convicting Jean Gilles last month, Belisle suggested the sentence would be longer than the three years the Crown recommended.

    Jean Gilles was found guilty of criminal negligence causing bodily harm after the attack left the seven-year-old girl with severe damage to her face and cranium.

    Crown attorney Claudie Gilbert had said Jean Gilles should be given a three-year prison term because of the extent of the girl's injuries, his prior criminal record and the fact he seemed to have no remorse or empathy.

    The conviction carried a maximum 10-year prison term.

    • Canadian Press
