All Sections
News
Politics
Business
Living
Parents
Video
Blogs
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
CA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS

    How To Stop Targeted Ads On Your Facebook Account

    In the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal, it's important to remember that Facebook's business model is all about tracking you, and selling you to advertisers. Here's what you can do to stop targeted advertising on your Facebook account.

    More Videos

    The Best Moments From MPs Stuck In The House Of Co...
    Artist Benjamin Von Wong Makes Amazing Sculptures...
    Watch: Costco Thieves Walk Right Into A
    Roy Pejcinovski's Minor Hockey Team Honours
    Stephen Hawking's Most Memorable Quotes

    More On This Topic