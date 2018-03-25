Enid, they really did know each other anyway.

The Barenaked Ladies and Steven Page reunited on the Junos stage after nearly a decade apart to commemorate their induction into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame on Sunday.

The band brought the house down with a one-night-only show-ending medley of their best-known hits, "One Week" and "If I Had $1,000,000." For the second song, several boldfaced names in the Canadian music scene, from Jann Arden to Kardinal Offishall, joined the band onstage as they "made it rain" with fake dollar bills.

Barenaked Ladies perform at the 2018 Juno Awards in Vancouver on March 25, 2018.

Prior to their performance, the band sat separately from Page, with an aisle in between them. Still, they took in Geddy Lee's introductory remarks together, and yes, Page and frontman Ed Robertson hugged before accepting their honour.

Lee summed up the band's cult-like beginnings, noting they first popped on his radar when they "were booked to play the 1991 New Year's Eve show at Toronto's Nathan Philips Square, but the mayor banned them because she thought the band's name was politically incorrect."

Later, he spoke about their 30-year history and added that "something that flies under the radar with BNL is what effin' great musicians they all are."

Like Lee, the cast of "The Big Bang Theory" — for whom the band recorded the show's theme song — Bryan Adams, Sarah McLachlan, Eric McCormack, and frequent collaborator Jason Priestley paid tribute to the group in a series of recorded messages. McCormack, who hails from the band's hometown of Scarborough, was in the audience at Vancouver's Rogers Arena and joined them onstage for the big finale.

Vancouver native Ryan Reynolds might not have been at the show, but like many Canadians, the "Deadpool" actor watched the reunion with pride.

Got a little misty watching @stevenpage and @barenakedladies sing their way into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame tonight. Well done guys. #Junos2018 🇨🇦 @TheJUNOAwards — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 26, 2018

Bublé also gave the Barenaked Ladies some love, saying, "The Gordon album was a big part of my life, I know every word. I do!"

The Barenaked Ladies and Page accepted their award together as their aptly-named song "Pinch Me" played in the background. Robertson shed some tears in the process.

"I'm not crying, you're crying," said Page. "Thank you guys for the chance to make music with you for 20 years."

Page referenced "20 years" as opposed to 30, since he left the band in 2009 to embark on his solo career. The CBC reports seven months before the split, Page was arrested for cocaine possession in New York. However, Page insists he and the band were heading in different directions creatively and professionally.

Each band member got to make their own speech, and original bandmate Andy Creeggan was given special attention by his brother Jim.

Keyboardist Kevin Hearn's speech was arguably the most emotional, as he thanked the group "for sticking by me as I fought cancer twice," as well as calling out the late Gord Downie, promising to "keep the message of truth and reconciliation alive."

Yet, it was Robertson who, like Page, smoothed over any bad blood with his words before adding a dose of humour.

"Thanks to Steve for starting this with me, and the rest of the guys for continuing it," said Robertson. "For any kids out there with a dream, this can happen, so drop out of school as soon as possible!"

All weekend long, the band and Page had been posting behind-the-scenes rehearsal photos on social media. The group looks happy and cordial in the pictures, but for now, no announcements have been made regarding the reunited band's future.

