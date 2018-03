The following awards were handed out March 25 at the 2018 Juno Awards broadcast, hosted by Michael Bublé:

R&B/Soul Recording of the Year: "Freudian" by Daniel Caesar

Daniel Caesar performs at the 2018 Juno Awards, March 25, 2018.

Breakthrough Artist of the Year: Jessie Reyez

Jessie Reyez holds her breakthrough artist of the year award at the 2018 Juno Awards.

Rap Recording of the Year: "Shooters" by Tory Lanez

Tory Lanez performs at Le Nouveau Casino on March 15, 2018 in Paris.

Canadian Music Hall of Fame: Barenaked Ladies

Tyler Stewart, Steven Page, Kevin Hearn, Jim Creeggan (at microphone), and Ed Robertson of Barenaked Ladies speak on stage at the 2018 Juno Awards.

Album of the Year: "Everything Now" by Arcade Fire

Win Butler (2nd from L) of Arcade Fire accepts the award for album of the year with the rest of the group at the 2018 Juno Awards.

Juno Fan Choice: Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes attends the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted By Radhika Jones on March 4, 2018.

Artist of the Year: Gord Downie

A tribute to Gord Downie is held at the 2018 Juno Awards.

