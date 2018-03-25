Stormy Daniels, Flouting NDA, Details Trump Affair To ‘60 Minutes’

Stephanie Clifford, who goes by the name Stormy Daniels, detailed her alleged affair with President Donald Trump and how she was threatened to stay silent in a highly anticipated "60 Minutes" interview with Anderson Cooper that aired Sunday night.

Daniels, who says she had a consensual and nearly year-long affair with Trump in 2006 and 2007, is currently suing the president over the validity of a nondisclosure agreement she signed just before the 2016 election barring her from discussing the affair.

"It started off all about him just talking about himself," Daniels said of the first time she met Trump at a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe in July 2006. She says she poked fun of the way Trump was hitting on her, trying to impress her with his own photo on a magazine cover.

"And I was like, 'Someone should take that magazine and spank you with it,'" Daniels said. "And I'll never forget the look on his face."

Trump allegedly compared Daniels to his daughter. When they had sex later that evening, he did not use a condom and she did not ask him to. Ex-Playboy playmate Karen McDougal made similar comments about her alleged affair with Trump.

Trump and Daniels kept in touch and saw each other after the first night they had sex but were not intimate again after their encounter in Lake Tahoe.

Daniels says she was threatened in parking lot

Daniels said that details of the affair began to leak to the press in 2011, and she gave an interview for $15,000 to a sister publication of the tabloid, In Touch. But the interview never ran and she was never paid. Daniels says an unidentified man approached and threatened her in a parking lot.

"I was in a parking lot, going to a fitness class with my infant daughter," she said. "And a guy walked up on me and said to me, 'Leave Trump alone. Forget the story.' And then he leaned around and looked at my daughter and said, 'That's a beautiful little girl. It'd be a shame if something happened to her mom.' And then he was gone."

Daniels says she did not go to the police because she was scared, and the threat influenced her decision to sign a nondisclosure agreement before the 2016 presidential election and accept $130,000 of what she calls "hush money" from Trump's lawyer, Michael Cohen.

"I was concerned for my family and their safety," she said.