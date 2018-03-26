All Sections
News
Politics
Business
Living
Parents
Video
Blogs
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
CA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS
    03/26/2018 15:21 EDT | Updated 10 minutes ago

    Montreal Babysitter Who Left Baby In Burning Apartment Sentenced

    The child and the police officers who rescued her all suffered smoke inhalation.

    • Canadian Press

    MONTREAL — A Montreal woman who left a baby unattended in an apartment where a fire broke out has pleaded guilty to unlawfully abandoning a child, criminal negligence causing a fire and obstructing police work.

    Josee Milot was sentenced Monday to 10 and a half months behind bars, but her sentence is considered served because she has been detained since last August.

    The infant suffered smoke inhalation, as did several police officers, but all survived.

    Milot's lawyer, Antonio Cabral, told reporters while the sentence may seem light, his client did not contest the charges and it was clear she didn't intend to set the fire.

    Milot was on drugs and police said she had started cooking something on the stove when she left the apartment while she was meant to be acting as the girl's temporary guardian.

    A police unit working nearby crawled through heavy smoke to save the infant.

    Milot, 50, will continue therapy in the coming months to deal with her drug dependency problems.

    • Canadian Press
    MORE:child endangermentCrimeJosee MilotNegligenceNews