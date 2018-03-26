Montreal Babysitter Who Left Baby In Burning Apartment Sentenced

MONTREAL — A Montreal woman who left a baby unattended in an apartment where a fire broke out has pleaded guilty to unlawfully abandoning a child, criminal negligence causing a fire and obstructing police work.

Josee Milot was sentenced Monday to 10 and a half months behind bars, but her sentence is considered served because she has been detained since last August.

The infant suffered smoke inhalation, as did several police officers, but all survived.

Milot's lawyer, Antonio Cabral, told reporters while the sentence may seem light, his client did not contest the charges and it was clear she didn't intend to set the fire.

Milot was on drugs and police said she had started cooking something on the stove when she left the apartment while she was meant to be acting as the girl's temporary guardian.

A police unit working nearby crawled through heavy smoke to save the infant.

Milot, 50, will continue therapy in the coming months to deal with her drug dependency problems.