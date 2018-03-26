A suspect wanted in an attack on an Ontario man with autism has turned himself in to police.

Multiple media outlets have reported that Ronjot Singh Dhami arrived at a Peel Regional Police detachment on Monday morning.

Dhami's lawyer, Jag Virk, said last week that his client was innocent, but that he would turn himself in, the Canadian Press reported.

Police say the assault occurred on March 13 in the Square One bus terminal in Mississauga, Ont. They say the 29-year-old victim was sitting on a set of stairs when three men approached him and kicked and punched him several times before they fled.

Video released by police shows a man tying up a pair of roller skates when he is surrounded by three people and attacked.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Arrests made in the case

Another suspect in the attack is also in custody.

Peel police investigators arrested 21-year-old Parmvir Singh Chahil with the help of Windsor, Ont. police on Friday. He was charged with aggravated assault.

Police had issued a Canada-wide warrant last week for both Dhami and Chahil in connection with the attack.

An 18-year-old man and 44-year-old woman, both of Windsor, have also been charged with accessory after the fact in the case.

Also on HuffPost: