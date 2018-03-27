Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh's brother is also entering politics.

Gurratan Singh announced via Instagram and Twitter Monday that he's seeking the Ontario NDP nomination in Brampton East, a new provincial electoral district created in 2015.

Part of Bramalea—Gore—Malton, a seat Jagmeet held between 2011 and 2017, was combined with part of Brampton—Springdale to make the new riding.

"I want to be your voice and fight for what matters to you. This June we have an opportunity to make that happen," Gurratan wrote in his post.

Parminder Singh, a medical doctor and sports commentator who hosted CBC's "Hockey Night in Canada in Punjabi" broadcast, was named as the Liberal candidate for Brampton East earlier this month.

Learn more about Gurratan Singh

Real estate agent Simmer Sandhu is running for the Progressive Conservatives.

Gurratan has often been by Jagmeet's side during his political career. The federal NDP leader has called his younger brother "maybe my best friend" whom he can count on to tell him the truth about his job performance.

"He will not hesitate to call me out if I don't do well on something," Jagmeet told The Canadian Press last fall. He also constantly reminds him to tap into his inherent positivity, which Jagmeet said is some of the best advice he's received in politics.

Gurratan is also a criminal defence lawyer in Brampton.

The Ontario election is set for June 7.