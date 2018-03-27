Tessa Virtue's Mom Is Her Stylist, And We Want In

There was a lot to take in when Olympic champions Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir were guests on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" last week.

Their sassy entrance dance. When DeGeneres wasted no time getting straight to the important question of whether or not they're actually dating. When Virtue broke our collective hearts with her blunt "we are not" (but ... but ... YOU'RE OBVIOUSLY IN LOVE. WHY DO YOU HATE LOVE?!)

But even as she shattered our dreams of a royal wedding of our own (would Prime Minister Justin Trudeau officiate, or would the Queen step in for that honour? Would there be a carriage ride in front of Parliament Hill, or would they just glide gracefully down a flooded and frozen Yonge Street?), we couldn't stay mad at Virtue.

Because, as usual, she looked stunning. And for that she can thank genetics and her chic jumpsuit, both of which she got from her mom, as it turns out.

Virtue credited her mom for her stylish "Ellen" look in an Instagram post last week.

"Styling: my mom, Kate," Virtue wrote, along with a photo of her wearing a pale pink Club Monaco jumpsuit and silver earrings.

Um, can Virtue's mom please pick our wardrobe and maybe style our entire lives? Just look at how elegant she is in this pic Virtue posted March 8.

#internationalwomensday A post shared by Tessa Virtue (@tessavirtue17) on Mar 8, 2018 at 8:37am PST

The cigarette pants and flats on Mama Virtue certainly channel some classic Audrey Hepburn vibes.

It's not the first time Virtue credited her mom for her style. In an interview last month with The Loop, Virtue said her mom is her style icon, along with Audrey Hepburn (ah ha!), Grace Kelly, and Olivia Palermo.

Virtue described her own style as "Classic. Tailored. Edgy."

"My advice is to take risks with fashion — be fearless, and be you," Virtue said.

It seems Virtue has good taste as well as good genes on her side, as she, her sister, and her mom all appear to share the same flawless skin, hair, eyes, and smiles.

And her interest in fashion and beauty is already well known. At the beginning of March, Virtue was named the new face of skincare line Nivea Canada. She also has her own jewelry line with Hillberg & Berk, and she launched an eyewear collection with Montreal-based company BonLook.

In an earlier interview, Virtue credited her mom for her passion for design, telling Best Health that Kate helped create all her ice dancing costumes when Virtue was a kid.

And her mom sounded like an impressive force when Virtue was growing up, tbh.

"Whenever I think that I'm busy, I think about my mum. There was a time in her life when she had two kids, a full-time job and drove an hour and a half to do her MBA. She'd be going grocery shopping at two in the morning. Oh yeah, she was superwoman," Virtue told Best Health.

Style coach. Life coach. Tessa Virtue's mom is actually the best. Is she taking clients?

