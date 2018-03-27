All Sections
    03/27/2018 15:41 EDT

    USB Chargers Recalled By Health Canada Over Electric Shock, Fire Risk

    If you have any of these, stop using them right away and either return them or throw them out.

    • Canadian Press

    Health Canada is warning it has discovered numerous unsafe USB chargers during a national assessment of products on the market and a recall has been issued affecting more than 1.5 million units.

    The federal agency has released a list of more than two dozen chargers that "pose an unacceptable risk of electric shock and fire."

    Health Canada
    A number of the recalled chargers.

    Consumers are advised to stop using the products immediately and either return them or throw them away.

    Health Canada recommends consumers check that electrical products have a recognized certification mark before making a purchase.

    The certification symbol should be on the product itself and not just the packaging.

    A list of the recalled products is here.

    • Canadian Press
