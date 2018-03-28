Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Cookies Are The Keepsakes You’ll Want To Devour

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding has already inspired a slew of memorabilia (despite the fact that the couple won't exchange vows until May 19), but perhaps the cutest collection is one that transforms the royal couple into adorable commemorative cookies.

London-based company Biscuiteers created "Jolly Ginger" cookies in Harry and Markle's likeness. If you take a close look at the treats, you'll notice that the gingerbreads were modelled after the couple's November engagement photocall at Kensington Palace.

Harry's cookie has his signature red hair and is dressed in a blue suit and black tie, while Markle's is wearing her chic white wool wrap coat, strappy heels, and her engagement ring.

For comparison, here's what the royal couple's outfits looked like in real life:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend a photocall in the Sunken Gardens at Kensington Palace on Nov. 27, 2017.

Although the $10.94 price tag might seem steep for a single cookie, you can rest assured you're getting your money's worth. According to Biscuiteers' website, each cookie measures 16 cm long and comes in a hand-illustrated gift box that keeps the treat fresh for an impressive six months!

But if a cookie of the bride and groom isn't enough to satisfy your royal fandom, Biscuiteers also created a royal wedding cookie collection that features up to 18 vanilla-flavoured treats in a limited-edition tin.

The hand-illustrated box pulls out all the stops to pay homage to the royal wedding. Not only does it feature Harry and Markle's names, but also lists the date of their nuptials alongside images of the British crown, flag, a lion and a unicorn, which are symbols of the U.K.

The adorable biscuit designs include the royal carriage, union flags, the Queen's Guard and, of course, Markle and Harry's wedding outfits (although the public has yet to find out what those outfits actually look like). Honestly, this royal memorabilia couldn't get any cuter.

Cookies aren't the only delicious memorabilia the royal wedding has inspired; a wedding beer was literally created in their name by British company Windsor & Eton Brewery. The pale ale is called Harry & Meghan's Windsor Knot.

Other royal wedding keepsakes include commemorative mugs and, for true fans, life-size cardboard cutouts of Harry and Markle standing hand-in-hand.

