OTTAWA — A month after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's much-ballyhooed trip to India, the Conservatives can't stop talking about it in the House of Commons.

The Tories want Trudeau's national security advisor, Daniel Jean, to appear before a Parliamentary committee so they can question him about a media briefing on Jaspal Atwal's presence at official events during the overseas trip.

Jean had blamed the Indian government for inviting Atwal — who was once convicted of trying to kill an Indian politician in B.C. Suspecting the involvement of the Prime Minister's Office, Tories claim there's a "cover-up."

