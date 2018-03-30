All Sections
News
Politics
Business
Living
Parents
Video
Blogs
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
CA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS
    03/30/2018 20:03 EDT | Updated 14 minutes ago

    Accountant Plays A Stunning 14 Minutes For The Chicago Blackhawks As Emergency NHL Goalie

    He stopped every shot fired at him for nearly an entire period.

    Scott Foster had some story to tell around the office water cooler on Friday.

    The 36-year-old accountant and beer-league hockey player filled in as an emergency goalie in his NHL debut, helping the Chicago Blackhawks to a 6-2 victory over the visiting Winnipeg Jets Thursday night.

    After two goaltenders on the Blackhawks roster went down, Foster, a Sarnia, Ont. native who played in the Western Ontario Hockey League in his younger days, was called into action in the third period, according to reports. He stopped all seven shots fired at him in 14 minutes. In the waning moments, the United Center crowd chanted his name.

    Foster, who was also a former Western Michigan goaltender (2002-06), had attended a dozen or so Blackhawks games as a fail-safe backup. He told reporters afterward (watch above) that he usually sits in the press box and eats dinner.

    Not this time.

    In one of sports' true Walter Mitty moments, the married father of two got to do what most people can only dream of: star for their local major league team.

    After that, balancing a ledger might not pack the same thrill.

    "A few hours ago I was sitting on the computer typing on a 10-key," Foster said afterward. "Now I'm standing in front of you guys having just finished 14 and a half minutes of NHL hockey."

    According to the Chicago Tribune, Foster, from nearby Oak Park, will be back in goal Friday ― in the Johnny's Icehouse Adult League after his shift at Golub Capital.

    Well, it was glorious while it lasted.

    Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
    Scott Foster made seven saves in an unlikely NHL debut.
    With a file from HuffPost Canada
    Iconic Sports Photos
    MORE:accountant blackhawkschicago blackhawksemergency goalieemergency nhl goaliehockeyIce Hockeynational hockey leagueNewsnhlScott Fostersports