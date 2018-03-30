Scott Foster had some story to tell around the office water cooler on Friday.

The 36-year-old accountant and beer-league hockey player filled in as an emergency goalie in his NHL debut, helping the Chicago Blackhawks to a 6-2 victory over the visiting Winnipeg Jets Thursday night.

After two goaltenders on the Blackhawks roster went down, Foster, a Sarnia, Ont. native who played in the Western Ontario Hockey League in his younger days, was called into action in the third period, according to reports. He stopped all seven shots fired at him in 14 minutes. In the waning moments, the United Center crowd chanted his name.