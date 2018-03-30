All Sections
    NEWS
    03/30/2018 18:29 EDT | Updated 39 minutes ago

    Aymen Derbali, Quebecer Paralyzed In Mosque Shooting, To Get $400K For Accessible Home

    He currently lives in a rehabilitation centre.

    • Canadian Press
    ALICE CHICHE via Getty Images
    Aymen Derbali, 41, a victim of the Quebec City mosque attack, talks following rehabilitation exercises on Jan. 25, 2018 in Quebec City.

    MONTREAL — A man who lost the use of his legs in last year's Quebec City mosque shooting is set to receive the $400,000 that was raised to buy him a wheelchair-accessible home.

    The Muslim-Canadian non-profit DawaNet says it will deliver the funds to Aymen Derbali on Saturday.

    Derbali, a father of three, was paralyzed from the waist down when a shooter opened fire in the mosque on Jan. 29, 2017, killing six.

    DawaNet says it received donations from more than 4,800 donors in 40 countries after it launched an online fundraiser in December.

    Derbali is currently living in a rehabilitation centre but has said he hopes to move out by this summer.

    Alexandre Bissonnette pleaded guilty this week to six charges of first-degree murder and six of attempted murder in connection with the shooting.

