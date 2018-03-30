All Sections
News
Politics
Business
Living
Parents
Video
Blogs
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
CA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • LIVING
    03/30/2018 23:22 EDT | Updated 46 minutes ago

    Chinese-Canadian Domee Shi Is The 1st Female Director Of A Pixar Short, 'Bao'

    Making history and making us cry.

    Domee Shi/Facebook/Getty Images
    Domee Shi, left, is the first woman to direct a Pixar short. And the short is about dumplings!

    When word got out that Disney's Pixar was releasing an animated short about dumplings and family, reactions went something like this:

    "OMG ADORABLE."

    "OMG CRYING ALREADY."

    "OMG HUNGRY."

    OK, maybe that last one was just us. But the excitement turned into pride for many Asian-Canadians with news that "Bao" is directed by Domee Shi, who grew up in Toronto.

    The seven-and-half minute film will be released as the appetizer to the studio's major summer release of "Incredibles 2" on June 15.

    Not only is that a big achievement, but Shi has also made Pixar history as the first woman director of an animated short.

    The film is based loosely her experiences as a child of Chinese immigrants in Canada.

    Shi came to Toronto from China with her family when she was two, according to The Disney blog. She grew up in the North York area, completed Sheridan College's well-regarded Animation program, and went on to intern at Pixar Animation Studios in California.

    Shi was hired on after her internship and her first film credit was for the hit animated film "Inside Out." No big deal.

    "Bao" is about a Chinese-Canadian woman suffering from empty-nest loneliness. But then one of her dumplings comes to life ...

    Entertainment Weekly released two exclusive images from the short on Friday.

    The animator, who now lives in Oakland, Calif. drew on her relationship with her mom as inspiration for the short, according to EW.

    "Often times it felt like my mom would treat me like a precious little dumpling, wanting to make sure I was safe, that I didn't go out late, all that stuff," Shi said. "I just wanted to create this magical, modern-day fairy tale, kind of like a Chinese Gingerbread Man story."

    She explained that depending on how you pronounce it, "bao" can mean "steamed bun" or something precious."

    Shi's mom also took part in the production of the film, according to EW, serving as a cultural consultant and providing detailed demonstrations of how to make perfect dumplings, which were filmed and used as reference. Shi called her mother a "dumpling master."

    The response has been nothing short of enthusiastic:

    So as we wait for "Bao"'s release, we say get your fill of your favourite dumplings in the meantime to prepare.

    via GIPHY

    Also on HuffPost:

    MORE:animationbao pixarborn and raisedChinese Canadiansdomee shidumplingsLivingmoviespixar dumpling movie