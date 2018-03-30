Explosive Facebook Memo Defended Company's Strategy, Even If It Got People Killed

A top Facebook executive wrote an internal memo in 2016 that defended the company's growth as necessary and justified, even if the social network was used to bully someone to death or help plan a terrorist attack.

The leaked document, obtained by BuzzFeed News and published Thursday, was written by Vice President Andrew "Boz" Bosworth. Titled "The Ugly," Bosworth roundly defended Facebook's acquisition of user data, what he calls "all the questionable contact importing practices," and "all the subtle language that helps people stay searchable by friends."

"We connect people. Period. That's why all the work we do in growth is justified," he wrote. "All of the work we do to bring more communication in. The work we will likely have to do in China some day. All of it."

He continued: "That can be bad if they make it negative. Maybe it costs someone a life by exposing someone to bullies. Maybe someone dies in a terrorist attack coordinated on our tools."

"And still we connect people."

Bosworth acknowledged that he wrote the memo but said he no longer agrees with the post today and "didn't agree with it even when I wrote it." He is seen as an outspoken figure at Facebook, the outlet reported, known for being blunt.