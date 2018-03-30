All Sections
    03/30/2018 18:57 EDT

    Fnu Faizullah Arrested After Allegedly Throwing Toddler Out Window

    He told police his son opened the window and fell.

    • Canadian Press
    Crime scene blurred law enforcement and forensic background

    AUSTIN, Texas — Investigators say a Central Texas man has been arrested after a neighbour reported seeing him throw his 2-year-old son out a third-story window.

    Travis County jail records show 32-year-old Fnu Faizullah was being held Friday on a charge of injury to a child. Austin police say the boy suffered cuts and bruises in Tuesday's incident at some apartments.

    An affidavit says Faizullah told police he was asleep, his son opened a window and fell.

    Court documents indicate a witness told police she was outside, heard yelling, then saw a man remove the window screen and toss the toddler out. The mother retrieved the boy and later allegedly told police he fell at a park.

    Online records don't list an attorney representing Faizullah. Bond was $30,000.

    Child Protective Services is investigating.

    • Canadian Press
