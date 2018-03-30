Jim Carrey's Submission For Donald Trump's Official Portrait Cannot Be Unseen

The Canadian-American actor on Thursday submitted his latest artistic rendering of Donald Trump to the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery for consideration as the official presidential portrait.

Jim Carrey is quick off the draw.

Dear Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery @NPG , I know it's early but I'd like to submit this as the official portrait of our 45th President, Donald J. Trump. It's called, 'You Scream. I Scream. Will We Ever Stop Screaming?' pic.twitter.com/LrCmlXXpv7

"I know it's early," Carrey wrote in a tongue-in-cheek tweet.

His artwork shows a nipple-fingering Trump screaming as he eats from what appears to be a bowl containing two scoops of ice cream.

It's titled: "You Scream. I Scream. Will We Ever Stop Screaming?"

People who responded on Twitter appeared to enjoy the piece: