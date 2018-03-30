All Sections
    03/30/2018 14:51 EDT

    Jim Carrey's Submission For Donald Trump's Official Portrait Cannot Be Unseen

    It's definitely memorable.

    Jim Carrey is quick off the draw.

    The Canadian-American actor on Thursday submitted his latest artistic rendering of Donald Trump to the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery for consideration as the official presidential portrait.

    "I know it's early," Carrey wrote in a tongue-in-cheek tweet.

    His artwork shows a nipple-fingering Trump screaming as he eats from what appears to be a bowl containing two scoops of ice cream.

    It's titled: "You Scream. I Scream. Will We Ever Stop Screaming?"

    People who responded on Twitter appeared to enjoy the piece:

    The Smithsonian hasn't responded to Carrey's submission.

    Should Carrey's Trump portrait not be to the gallery's taste, maybe it would consider some of the actor's other recent politically charged pieces:

