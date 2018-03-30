Police expect to see over 100,000 visitors descend on Windsor, west of London, for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding on May 19, but Elton John and his Canadian husband David Furnish may not be among them.

John, a longtime friend of Princess Diana and the royal family, was long thought to be on the official guest list of 600, but told BBCRadio2 Thursday, "We haven't had the invitation yet." The "Still Standing" performer reportedly rearranged his touring calendar to accommodate the nuptials, but joked that he "could just roll down there" if something were to change.

Prince Harry greets Elton John after the Royal Variety Performance at the Albert Hall in London on Nov. 13, 2015.

Later on, John took a lighthearted approach when it came to discussing whether or not he would take the stage at the celebration, noting his presence would be eclipsed by a certain fab five.

"I mean, the Spice Girls, no one's going to beat them off the stage, are they? I mean they're just huge." He also joked about performing with Kanye West and Kendrick Lamar.

​​Humour aside, the Thames Valley Police are prepared for the influx of both guests and visitors.

"This national celebration is expected to attract in excess of 100,000 people from around the world to Windsor," the force said in a statement. "The policing operation will be amongst the largest in Thames Valley Police's history."

Thames Valley Police also announced a raft of security measures already in place, including road barriers and number-plate-recognition technology, ahead of the big day.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit Catalyst Inc science park in Belfast, Northern Ireland on March 23, 2018.

Local businesses and visitors "can expect to see an increased police presence" ahead of the wedding including armed police, search dogs and helicopters, the police said.

"On the day, visitors may be stopped and checked," it said, adding that police would be patrolling stations and train carriages into Windsor too. Sleeping bags will also be inspected for safety reasons.

"Once you arrive in Windsor there will be a screening and search regime. Any items that may pose a risk to the public will be removed," the statement said.

Prince Harry and Markle are to marry at St George's Chapel, within the grounds of Queen Elizabeth II's Windsor Castle residence.

The Prince and Princess of Wales return to Buckingham Palace by carriage after their wedding, 29th July 1981. She wears a wedding dress by David and Elizabeth Emmanuel and the Spencer family tiara.

On the fashion front, we do not yet know whether or not Markle will sport a tiara for the big day, but the Daily Mail speculates she may don the Spencer Tiara which Princess Diana wore for her wedding in 1981. Both the Mail and Town & Country magazine predict Markle will not wear the Cartier Halo Scroll Tiara Kate Middleton walked down the aisle in back in 2011, likely because it's currently on display in Australia.

Also on HuffPost: