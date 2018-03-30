When you date a musician, odds are they may write a song about you, for better or for worse.

So, it shouldn't be too shocking that The Weeknd's new six-song EP "My Dear Melancholy" includes what many fans think are possible allusions to his relationship with ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez. And yes, this includes a reference to her kidney transplant.

The new album dropped Thursday at midnight, and right away, ravenous fans began to comb the song's lyrics for clues about why the two singers split. To many, the most Gomez-centric song is "Call Out My Name." where he mourns for a lost love that shouldn't have happened in the first place.

"We found each other, I helped you out of a broken place. You gave me comfort, but falling for you was my mistake," the 28-year-old Toronto native sings.

The way they were. The Weeknd and Selena Gomez attend Harper's BAZAAR Celebration of 'ICONS By Carine Roitfeld' at The Plaza Hotel on Sept. 8, 2017 in New York City.

Is it about Selena and their 10-month courtship? If pointed at Gomez, The Weeknd's words are a far cry from her reflections on their late October breakup, which she shared with Billboard magazine last November.

"I truly have never experienced anything like that in my life," said Gomez. "We ended it as best friends, and it was genuinely about encouraging and caring [for each other], and that was pretty remarkable for me."

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd attend the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.

During their time together, Gomez and The Weeknd attended many high-profile events as a couple, including the Met Gala. But one of their most memorable dates had to have been in his hometown, where word is the "Starboy" singer rented out an entire VIP theatre at Toronto's Yonge-Dundas Square to watch a private showing of "Get Out," complete with Maltesers, Twizzlers, and popcorn.

Soon after their courtship ended, Gomez was spotted out with her other on-off Canadian boyfriend Justin Bieber. And in "Call Out My Name," the second verse finds The Weeknd opening up about the depths of his heartbreak.

"I said I didn't feel anything baby, but I lied. I almost cut a piece of myself for your life," sang The Weeknd.

"Guess I was just another pit stop 'til you made up your mind. You just wasted my time."

Gomez underwent a kidney transplant due to complications with her Lupus last summer, and got painfully honest about her health on Instagram. While The Weeknd's lyrics might suggest was willing to be a donor match for her, Gomez ended up being a better match with her best friend Francia Raisa.

But the possible Gomez references don't stop there. In another song "Privilege," the singer says, "Enjoy your privileged life, 'cause I'm not gonna hold you through the night."

Awkward: Bella Hadid walks the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show runway, while ex The Weeknd performs, at the Grand Palais in Paris, France on Nov. 30, 2016.

Beyond that, on his track "Wasted Time," some fans think he compares exes Bella Hadid and Gomez. "Wasted times I spent with someone else. She wasn't even half of you," he sings. Hadid and The Weeknd dated before he and Gomez, and broke up in 2016.

Are these Weeknd tracks a case of art imitating life? We'll let you decide.

