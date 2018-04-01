All Sections
    • LIVING
    04/01/2018 15:35 EDT | Updated 18 minutes ago

    Celine Dion Thanks Fans For 'Touching' 50th Birthday Wishes

    She said she celebrated with her family.

    • Canadian Press
    Mario Anzuoni / Reuters
    Celine Dion performs "My Heart Will Go On" at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas.

    MONTREAL — Celine Dion says she's "deeply touched" by all the birthday messages and videos she's received in the past few days.

    The Canadian singer, who turned 50 on Friday, took to social media to thank her fans "for their love and support."

    Dion says she celebrated the milestone surrounded by family.

    The Quebec-born superstar is set to undergo surgery soon for a hearing condition called Patulous Eustachian tube that she says makes it difficult to sing.

    The condition forced her to cancel all her Las Vegas concerts until the end of May.

    In her message to fans, she says she's looking forward to getting healthy and returning to the stage.

