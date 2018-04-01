"Seriously?"

Manitobans are wondering what exactly the provincial NDP had in mind when they posted a photo of a mother and daughter making a challah in their Passover wishes for constituents. Challah is a type of bread typically eaten on Jewish holidays — except Passover.

During the eight-day celebration, Jewish families don't eat bread or even have it in their homes. In the story of Passover's origin, Hebrew slaves fled Egypt in such a rush that they didn't have time to let their bread rise. Matzah, or unleavened bread, is eaten instead.

Commenters on the since-deleted Facebook post couldn't believe their eyes. "Really!?" read one comment. "Doh!" said another. More than 100 people shared the post, adding "Oh good grief ......" and "When you can't even pander well..."

The party did not respond to requests for comment.

Perhaps they can play it off as an April Fool's joke.

