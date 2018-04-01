All Sections
Terms | Privacy Policy

    04/01/2018 09:06 EDT | Updated 19 minutes ago

    Queen Elizabeth, William And Catherine Attend Easter Service Without Princes Philip, Harry

    The queen's husband also missed out on a pre-Easter event on Thursday.

    Simon Dawson / Reuters
    Queen Elizabeth and Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, leave the annual Easter Sunday service at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in Windsor, April 1, 2018.

    LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II, Prince William and his wife Kate and other senior royals have celebrated an Easter church service at St. George's Chapel in Windsor.

    William and Kate arrived at the church a few minutes late Sunday. She is expecting the couple's third child later this month.

    Prince Harry and his fiancee, American actress Meghan Markle, did not attend. Palace officials said their weekend plans are private. The two will wed in St. George's Chapel on May 19.

    Prince Philip, the queen's husband, also did not attend. The 96-year-old has retired from public duties and is seen less frequently. He also skipped a pre-Easter event on Thursday, citing trouble with his hip, according to People.

    POOL New / Reuters
    Princess Eugenie and other members of Britain's royal family arrive for the annual Easter Sunday service at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, April 1, 2018.

    Most of the royals walked down the hill from Windsor Castle to the chapel, but the 91-year-old queen arrived by car. William and Kate also took a car to the chapel.

    Simon Dawson / Reuters
    Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, leaves the annual Easter Sunday service at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, April 1, 2018.

