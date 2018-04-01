A vigil for Stephon Clark, the young black father shot to death by police last month, turned chaotic Saturday night when a Sacramento County Sheriff's Department vehicle struck a protester and apparently fled the scene.

Wanda Cleveland had been marching down Florin Road in Sacramento with dozens of other activists when she was hit by the sheriff's vehicle, video captured by Guy Danilowitz of the National Lawyers Guild showed. The sheriff's office later confirmed the accident.

A protester holds a photo of Stephon Clark during a Black Lives Matter demonstration outside of Sacramento City Hall on March 22, 2018 in Sacramento, Calif.

The vehicle immediately drove away, witnesses told The Sacramento Bee.

Cleveland, a politically active member of the community, was transported by fire department officials to a local hospital, according to the Bee. She was later released.

"He never even stopped," Cleveland, who suffered bruises to her arm and back of her head, told the newspaper. It was a hit and run. If I did that I'd be charged. ... It's disregard for human life."