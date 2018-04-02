It can get pretty stressful trying to manage a busy work schedule, family time, plus any type of social life. So we're always looking for ways to keep our cool. The good news is you might not need a total lifestyle makeover to smooth out your schedule. Whether it's getting your endorphins flowing with exercise or stepping away from the phone, small changes can make all the difference.

In partnership with the new McCafé Real Fruit Protein Smoothies, here are few simple and serene tips to put you in a happier headspace.

Getty Images/Westend61

1. Get your head out of the digital cloud

Do you tap your touchscreen every time you have a few extra seconds to kill? Getting lost in an endless scroll means taking on a lot of unnecessary, over-stimulating information every time you check your phone. A little moderation can lift the heavy fog of the digital cloud and let you focus in on what's happening right in front of you.

Getty Images/Tetra images RF

2. Tame that frizz

Spring means more sun, rain and unpredictability, especially when it comes to your 'do. Beat a bad hair day (and mood) with a little extra love in the morning. You don't have to glob on gel like an '80s stockbroker to tame your mane, just try a little bit of product. A leave-in conditioner or hair serum can help keep things in control—because there are more ways than one to smooth out your headspace.

Getty Images

3. Stretch it out

A little exercise can go a long way for your physical and mental health, and you don't have to be a gym rat to reap the benefits. Work out those knots with a simple round of stretches in the A.M., and punch up the rest of your day with bursts of activity. Maybe it's learning some smooth moves at a hip-hop dance class or working up a sweat by biking to work, however you go about it, find a way to let the feel-good endorphins flow.

McCafe

4. Slow down and enjoy a new McCafé Real Fruit Protein Smoothie

When it comes to balancing work, school, friends, family and all the tiny crises in between, sometimes it's hard to find time for a breath. Try slowing down for a couple of minutes to enjoy the sweeter things in life. With a full serving of fruit, the new McCafé Real Fruit Protein Smoothies are high in protein with 19 grams of protein in a medium Strawberry Mango Pineapple*. It's an easy way to blend some Zen into your life.

KatarzynaBialasiewicz via Getty Images

5. Smooth out your sheets when you wake up

We all agree: pulling yourself out of bed in the morning can be a slog, but once you find the strength to do it, smooth out your sheets as soon as possible. It's a small task, but making your bed can give you an early sense of accomplishment, putting you on the right track to face the day. And think of the relief of coming home to a tidy bed instead of a rumpled mess.

The new McCafé Real Fruit Protein Smoothies are a simple way to smooth out your day! Choose from Strawberry Mango Pineapple, Mango Pineapple, Strawberry Banana or Blueberry Pomegranate and enjoy the feel-good benefits of a full serving of fruit in every beverage.

*19 g protein in a medium Mango Pineapple or Strawberry Banana • 18 g protein in a medium Blueberry Pomegranate

Strawberry Mango Pineapple for a limited time only.

At participating McDonald's® restaurants in Canada