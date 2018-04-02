We are less than two months out from the royal wedding (OMG), and the details just keep on coming.

On Sunday, Kensington Palace announced via Twitter that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had picked their florist.

Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have chosen floral designer Philippa Craddock to create the church flowers for their wedding. https://t.co/zsMIAOxbyS pic.twitter.com/5uIEimlYDX — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 1, 2018

Floral designer Philippa Craddock will create and oversee the flower arrangements inside St George's Chapel where the couple will get married, as well as inside St George's Hall for the reception.

And, according to Sky News, one of Princess Diana's favourite flowers will be featured in the arrangements.

White garden roses, which the late princess was reportedly fond of, will be used alongside branches of beech, birch, and hornbeam, as well as peonies and foxgloves, according to Kensington Palace.

"Where possible, Philippa will use flowers and plants that are in season and blooming naturally in May ... The designs will reflect the wild and natural landscapes from which many of the plants will be drawn," a palace statement said.

Florist Philippa Craddock.

Many of the flowers and foliage will be taken from the gardens of the royal palaces and Windsor Great Park, the palace noted.

Prince Harry has previously stated the importance his late mum has in his relationship with Markle. In the couple's first joint interview in November, Harry noted that he used two diamonds from Diana's jewelry collection for Markle's engagement ring to "make sure that she's with us on this — on this crazy journey together."

"It's so important to me to know that [Diana's] a part of this," Harry said in the interview. "I think she would be over the moon, jumping up and down."

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry visit the Sunken Gardens, which has been transformed into the White Garden in memory of Princess Diana.

Last August marked the 20th anniversary of Diana's death and to mark the occasion, Kensington Palace planted a memorial "white" garden, which featured a white and cream colour scheme, as well as some of her favourite flowers including forget-me-nots, white lilies, white roses, tulips, and narcissi.

Graham Dillamore, the head gardener of Kensington Palace's memorial garden from 1984 to 1992 told The Telegraph that Diana was interested in the work he and his team did.

"I think she appreciated the hard work we put in, she was more worried about us out in the cold and asking are we wrapped up.

Princess Diana, shown here at her wedding to Prince Charles in July 1981, was a lover of white and light-coloured flowers.

"She loved the colours and the brightness [of the garden] ... She would ask how we came about picking the colours and getting the colour scheme so we would discuss that," Dillamore said.

"She never confessed to being a fantastic gardener, but there were certain colours she liked in the garden — soft pinks, whites, yellow, pastel shades. She used to turn her nose up if I ever put red or deep purple flowers," he added.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend a photocall in the Sunken Gardens at Kensington Palace following the announcement of their engagement on Nov. 27, 2017.

But even though Harry and Markle will pay their respects to the late princess at their wedding, the floral arrangements are still all about them.

"The final designs will represent them as a couple, which I always aim to achieve in my work, with local sourcing, seasonality and sustainability being at the forefront," noted Craddock.

"The process has been highly collaborative, free-flowing, creative and fun."

