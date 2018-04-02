All Sections
News
Politics
Business
Living
Parents
Video
Blogs
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
CA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS
    04/02/2018 11:50 EDT | Updated 44 minutes ago

    Vision Infinite Foundation Health Fair Blood Sugar Test Participants Possibly Exposed To Used Needle

    Toronto Public Health recommends anyone who got a blood sugar test at the fair get a blood test as a precaution.

    • Canadian Press
    BernardaSv via Getty Images
    A lancet is a double-edged needle typically used to prick the finger and take small amounts of blood.

    Toronto's public health authority says up to 30 people may have been exposed to a used needle during blood sugar tests at a community event last month.

    Toronto Associate Medical Officer of Health Dr. Herveen Sachdeva says the blood sugar tests were "not performed appropriately" at a March 25 health fair organized by Vision Infinite Foundation, a non-profit that supports the Bangladeshi-Canadian community.

    Sachdeva says there is a very low chance of blood-borne viruses, such as hepatitis B and C and HIV, being transmitted by re-using a lancet — a double-edged needle typically used to prick the finger and take small amounts of blood.

    Toronto Public Health says it has called and written letters to everyone who received a blood sugar test at the fair, recommending they get a blood test as a precaution.

    Vision Infinite Director Shahid Khandker says a woman at the fair told staff that she had seen testers re-use a lancet.

    Khandker says the testing station, which was run by a local pharmacy, was immediately shut down and paramedics were called to the scene.

    Also On HuffPost:

    • Canadian Press
    MORE:Herveen SachdevaNewsShahid KhandkerToronto Public Healthvision Infinite Foundation