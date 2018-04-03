Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum are splitting up after nearly nine years of marriage, the couple announced on social media.

They have one child, a 4-year-old girl named Everly.

"We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together," the couple wrote in a statement. They also noted:

"Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now. There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it's time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible."

The couple also said they would not have any further comment and asked for privacy.

The two met on the set of the 2006 film "Step Up," and quickly became known for their adoring social media tributes, jokes for each other and posts about their child. They also reenacted a classic "Step Up" scene on the 10th anniversary of the film's release: