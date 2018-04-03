The lead designer of a waterslide that killed a 10-year-old boy in Kansas City, Kansas, in 2016 has been taken into custody, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Marshals detained John Schooley, 72, at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport on Monday after he arrived on a flight from China, the Marshals Service said in a release. He faces charges of second-degree murder, aggravated battery, and aggravated endangerment of a child.

Schooley played a major role in the creation of Verrückt, a 168-foot-high waterslide that decapitated Caleb Schwab on Aug. 7, 2016, at Schlitterbahn Waterpark, authorities alleged. He was responsible for doing “the math” that went into Verrückt’s design, but had “no engineering credentials relevant to amusement ride design or safety,” according to a lawsuit against the park filed by the state of Kansas last month.

At least 10 other Schlitterbahn customers had been hurt riding Verrückt before Caleb’s death, according to the lawsuit, including broken toes and concussions.