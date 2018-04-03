Reports Of Shots Fired At YouTube Headquarters

Several YouTube employees reported that there was an active shooter at the media company's office in San Bruno, California, on Tuesday afternoon.

Stanford Health Care said it was treating four to five patients from the incident, a hospital spokesperson told HuffPost. There was no information available on their condition.

Vadim Lavrusik, a product manager for YouTube Live, and Dan Afergan, a software engineer for the company, both tweeted that there was an active shooter on its campus.

Lavrusik said he heard shots and was barricaded inside of a room with his co-workers. Less than 20 minutes later, Lavrusik said he had been safely evacuatedfrom the building.

San Bruno is located in northern California's Bay Area.