    • LIFESTYLE

    The Royal Family Never Uses These 'Common' Words

    We Canadian non-royals use words like "living room" or "couch" regularly. But the Royal Family have their own terms for many commonly used words, according to Kate Fox, author of "Watching the English: The Hidden Rules Of English Behavior."

