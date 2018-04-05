All Sections
    04/05/2018 07:40 EDT

    Beer, Beef Stolen In Montreal Suburb Worth Nearly $1.5M: Police

    Officials say the cases of Grolsh brand beer and the meat were in three delivery trucks on the site.

    • Canadian Press
    Bloomberg via Getty Images
    Sealed crates of Grolsch beer sit on pallets before delivery inside the Grolsch beer brewery, operated by SABMiller Plc, in Enschede, Netherlands, on April 25, 2016.

    LONGUEUIL, Que. — Police in Longueuil, Que., are asking the public to help them find thieves who recently made off with nearly 20,000 cans of beer, dried beef and Jack Link's brand pepperoni.

    The goods, worth nearly $1.5 million, were stolen on March 12 at a warehouse in the Boucherville district.

    Officials say the cases of Grolsh brand beer and the meat were in three delivery trucks on the site.

    Thieves approached businesses to sell the goods: police

    The trucks were later found empty in Montreal.

    Police allege the thieves have approached various businesses to sell their loot and are asking merchants to be wary of people selling these goods.

    Police also remind people that they could be charged if they buy property obtained through crime.

