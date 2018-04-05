FREDERICTON — Someone has stolen three unweaned puppies from a New Brunswick farm — and RCMP warn the dogs' lives are in danger if they're not returned.

Investigators say it's believed the puppies were taken from their kennels in a barn at Wilson's Farm in Estey's Bridge.

The Mounties are asking for the public's help — they say the puppies have not been weaned and could become extremely sick or die if they are not located and returned.

A Chihuahua puppy, left to right, a female Havanese-Maltese puppy and a male Havanese-Maltese puppy are shown in this undated combination handout photo. Mounties in New Brunswick are asking for the public's help following the theft of three puppies from a farm in Estey's Bridge.

The dogs are described as a dark brown and white male Chihuahua and two Havanese-Maltese — a black and white female and a white and brown male.

Police say the break-in occurred sometime between 2 a.m. and 4:30 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Keswick detachment of the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

"The puppies have not been weaned and could be in danger of being extremely sick and could die if not located and returned," police said in a release.

