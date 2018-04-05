Walmart Canada and Health Canada have issued a recall for blackweb power banks after reports of overheating and exploding batteries.

Approximately 90,000 power banks were sold at Walmart Canada stores and online between May 2016 and February 2018.

The unit's battery can overheat, creating a fire and burn hazard.

As of March 21, Walmart Canada had received four reports of the product overheating and the battery exploding, two reports of property damage, and two reports of skin injuries.

The models and UPC codes affected by the recall include:

blackweb 5200mAh Power Bank- model number S5201, UPC 840518100287

blackweb 6600mAh Power Bank- model number S6601, UPC 840518100294

blackweb 10000mAh Power Bank- model number S1001, UPC 840518100300

Anyone who purchased one of the power banks should stop using it immediately and return it to their nearest Walmart for a refund.

Also On HuffPost: