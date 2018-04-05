Walmart has walked back its plans to pull out of a provincial program to provide on-the-job training for adults with intellectual disabilities, according to a new report.

Less than a week after being criticized for essentially firing the Quebec program participants— who were adults living with an intellectual disability or on the autism spectrum— the retailer now says it will welcome back anyone who was let go, CBC News reports.

Although they were not technically employees, the 19 people who participated in the program with Walmart were in a "work environment," a company spokesperson had said.

Robert Nicol, Walmart Canada's vice-president of corporate affairs, had apologized for "confusion and disappointment" over the situation, and acknowledged the announcement was handled poorly.

On Thursday, he told CBC the company was not cutting ties completely with the program, as was previously announced.

With files from The Canadian Press

