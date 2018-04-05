All Sections
News
Politics
Business
Living
Parents
Video
Blogs
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
CA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • BUSINESS
    04/05/2018 13:29 EDT | Updated 5 minutes ago

    Walmart Canada Won't Pull Out Of Quebec Job Training Program For Adults With Disabilities: Report

    It had pulled out of a program to provide on-the-job training to adults with intellectual disabilities.

    REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
    The logo of Walmart is seen on shopping trolleys at their store in Sao Paulo, Brazil Feb. 14, 2018.

    Walmart has walked back its plans to pull out of a provincial program to provide on-the-job training for adults with intellectual disabilities, according to a new report.

    Less than a week after being criticized for essentially firing the Quebec program participants— who were adults living with an intellectual disability or on the autism spectrum— the retailer now says it will welcome back anyone who was let go, CBC News reports.

    Although they were not technically employees, the 19 people who participated in the program with Walmart were in a "work environment," a company spokesperson had said.

    Robert Nicol, Walmart Canada's vice-president of corporate affairs, had apologized for "confusion and disappointment" over the situation, and acknowledged the announcement was handled poorly.

    On Thursday, he told CBC the company was not cutting ties completely with the program, as was previously announced.

    With files from The Canadian Press

    Also On HuffPost:

    MORE:BusinessQuebec job training programRobert NicolWalmartWalmart CanadaWalmart Canada job trainingWalmart job training program