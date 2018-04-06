Kate Hudson Explains Social Media Absence With Pregnancy Announcement

Congratulations are in order for Kate Hudson!

The 38-year-old actress is expecting her third child ― a girl ― with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa. She announced the news on Instagram Friday.

"SURPRISE!!! If you've wondered why I've been so absent on my social channels it's because I have never been more sick! It's was the most sick first trimester of all my children," Hudson wrote on Friday.

"Boomerangs have made me nauseous, Superzoom is an easy way to have my head in the toilet, food instagrams make me queezy and thinking too much about insta stories made me even more exhausted than I already had been," she added. "If you've seen me out and about smiling and pretending like everything is amazing ... I was lying!"