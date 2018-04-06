Spring is the ultimate season of rebirth. When it comes to fashion, not only do our wardrobes get a makeover, but we can play around with different hairstyles, too. Braids, ponytails, chignons and natural curls are making waves (pun fully intended) this season.

Here are 10 hairstyles that you can covet and flaunt in spring 2018.

1. Messy braids

A post shared by Poffie Girls (@poffiegirls) on Jan 16, 2018 at 5:04am PST

It's time to go back to high school. A quick braid right before class is now the style to strive for. This messy look has taken over runways and red carpets. It's even going to be a wedding season staple.

Simply pull out strands of hair to create a playful, messy 'do.

2. Soft waves

A post shared by Donna Lam (@donnalamphotography) on Mar 24, 2018 at 7:12pm PDT

Soft, beachy waves have always been our favourite, so we're happy to hear that this trend isn't going away anytime soon. Let your natural tresses fall where they may (bless them!) or you could use a curler to create some loose, envious waves.

3. Slicked-back hair

A post shared by Wella Professionals (@wellahair) on Mar 10, 2018 at 12:00am PST

Spring fashion shows remind us that gel is in. Slick, gel-infused hairstyles are being embraced in full force, and all you have to do is dab a bit of product to the crown of your head to achieve the sleek look.

4. Natural curls

A post shared by L'Oréal Professionnel (@lorealpro) on Jan 11, 2018 at 9:03am PST

Go natural, or go home! Don't be afraid to rock your natural curls this season. It's envious, it's beautiful and it's right on trend. Whether you have coils or tight curls, let them roll (and roar) with the wind.

5. Ribbon up

A post shared by ZedHaircare (@zedhaircareaus) on Apr 3, 2018 at 3:17pm PDT

Ribbons are everywhere and they're giving us back-to-school vibes. Use these accessories to add an extra oomph to any spring hairstyle, whether it be to tie your ponytails, buns, chignons or braids.

6. Half up, half down

A post shared by KRISTIN ESS HAIR (@kristin_ess) on Dec 22, 2017 at 3:13pm PST

This half-and-half hairdo is a messy, but trendy look. It will be your spring go-to as you aim for a style-savvy look that also screams, "I woke up like this."

7. Low ponytail

A post shared by Josh Liu (@thejoshliu) on Mar 11, 2018 at 11:59pm PDT

A low ponytail and a side part is what's keeping divas busy this season. Playing it down keeps you right on point when it comes to managing those tresses.

8. Messy side chignon

A post shared by TopKnotStudio | Erica Haskins (@topknotstudio) on Aug 5, 2016 at 10:54am PDT

During wedding season, you'll see a lot of messy side chignons take over. They are placed at the nape of the neck and the messier the bun, the more effortless and eye-catching it is.

9. Peek-a-boo braids

A post shared by Redken (@redken) on Dec 10, 2017 at 1:28pm PST

Braiding is in this season, but specifically, peek-a-boo braids add texture and edginess to your look. If your day is off to a messy start, simply braid that section of your hair and walk the walk.

10. Low bun

A post shared by Dior To Drugstore (@diortodrugstore) on May 10, 2016 at 11:22am PDT

This is the low bun you see celebs sporting when they walk their dog, run to the gym, attend manicures with friends, and so on. It has a casual vibe, but packs a whole lotta punch. It's equal parts edgy and effortless.

