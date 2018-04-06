OTTAWA — The economy delivered 32,300 net new jobs last month as Canada generated a rush of full-time work that helped hold the national unemployment rate at a record low.

The numbers beat expectations, as economists had been calling for an increase of about 20,000 jobs in March.

Statistics Canada says the jobless rate stayed at 5.8 per cent in March for a second consecutive month — and for the third time since December — to match its lowest level since the agency started measuring the indicator in 1976.

The agency says the labour force produced 68,300 full-time positions last month and shed 35,900 part-time jobs.

However, the survey shows that 19,600 of the new employee positions were created in the public sector, while the number of private-sector workers declined by 7,000.

The report also found that average hourly wage growth, which has been under close scrutiny by the Bank of Canada ahead of interest-rate decisions, strengthened in March to 3.3 per cent, up from 3.1 per cent the previous month.

Central Canada saw the biggest gains in March as the two largest provinces — Ontario and Quebec — each added more than 10,000 net new positions.

Compared with 12 months earlier, the national workforce grew 1.6 per cent following the creation of 296,200 jobs — with the entire increase fuelled by 335,200 new full-time positions.

— With a file from HuffPost Canada