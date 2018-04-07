All Sections
    NEWS
    04/07/2018 11:38 EDT | Updated 26 minutes ago

    Fatalities Reported After Van Drives Into Pedestrians In Germany

    The driver fatally shot himself.

    Germany’s Federal Ministry of the Interior said four people died Saturday after a van crashed into pedestrians in Muenster, a city in the western part of the nation. 

    Police say 20 others were injured near a popular restaurant in the city’s historic old town, with six in severe condition, The Associated Press reported. The driver fatally shot himself, a police spokeswoman told CNN. The BBC reported that police were not looking for other suspects. 

    HuffPost Germany
    A vehicle drove into pedestrians in Muenster, Germany, on Saturday.

    German media reported the driver, whose name has not yet been released by police, is a German national with a history of mental health struggles.

    While the attack appears deliberate, police have not said whether it is terrorism-related as they continue investigating. 

    In a December 2016 terror attack in Berlin, a van plowed into a Christmas market, leaving 12 dead.

    This story has been updated with more details about the incident.

    MORE:crashdeadGermanyGermany vanGermany van attackMuensterNews