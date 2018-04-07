Germany’s Federal Ministry of the Interior said four people died Saturday after a van crashed into pedestrians in Muenster, a city in the western part of the nation.
Police say 20 others were injured near a popular restaurant in the city’s historic old town, with six in severe condition, The Associated Press reported. The driver fatally shot himself, a police spokeswoman told CNN. The BBC reported that police were not looking for other suspects.
German media reported the driver, whose name has not yet been released by police, is a German national with a history of mental health struggles.
While the attack appears deliberate, police have not said whether it is terrorism-related as they continue investigating.
In a December 2016 terror attack in Berlin, a van plowed into a Christmas market, leaving 12 dead.
This story has been updated with more details about the incident.