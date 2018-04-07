TORONTO — On almost any other morning, Mike Babcock's pre-game chat with reporters might begin with banter about his line combinations, scratches or the playoffs set to begin next week.

Saturday wasn't a regular morning.

Babcock, the head coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs, fought back tears as he stepped to the podium at Air Canada Centre.

He was in pain, just like his home province.

A horrific bus crash involving a Sakatchewan junior hockey team, the Humboldt Broncos, killed 14 people Friday, including its head coach and captain.

Another 15 were sent to hospital, with three in critical condition.

"It's got to rip the heart out of your chest," said Babcock, who grew up in Saskatoon. "We pray for those families and think about them.

"Horrific, horrific accident. Tough day."

A native of Regina, Toronto centre Tyler Bozak said he had difficulty sleeping after hearing the stunning news.

"You can't really put into words, anything," Bozak said ahead of Saturday's regular-season finale against the Montreal Canadiens. "I can't imagine what everyone's going through back in Saskatchewan, and what's happening there.

"You just send your love and pray for everyone that's involved, and hope for the best. Saskatchewan is a great community of people. Everyone will rally together and do the best they can, but obviously a really tragic situation."

Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly left home on the West Coast at 14 to play at the renowned Notre Dame private school in Wilcox, Sask., before spending three seasons in the WHL with the Moose Jaw Warriors.

"Growing up playing hockey and spending a great deal of time in Saskatchewan, you gain appreciation for the kind of people that come from there," he said. "But in times like these you definitely need people around you, and our thoughts and our hearts go out to the Humboldt Broncos and their families."

Canadiens defenceman Brett Lernout played 2 1/2 seasons in the WHL for the Swift Current Broncos, a team that was touched by tragedy when four players were killed in a bus crash in 1986.

The Winnipeg native said that accident still resonates in the community.

"It does. It does big time," Lernout said. "They just put a memorial out there on the highway. It's just terrible to see that happen again."

Nearly every single NHL team posted condolences to the affected families, but the outpouring of emotion didn't stop with just the league.

Women's hockey legend Hayley Wickenheiser, who is from Saskatchewan, tweeted out her grief, noting that she couldn't sleep after hearing about the tragedy.

Didn't sleep. Waves of grief. Played against several of these boys on the national team. This is my province, these are our boys. What can we do? Well not much now but no reason we can't raise a million. The families will all need it. Join me in donating. https://t.co/yGR9W1HXoU — Hayley Wickenheiser (@wick_22) April 7, 2018

Can't even breathe. @HumboldtBroncos you are in my prayers. My worst fear as a player and parent. God bless all involved. — Hayley Wickenheiser (@wick_22) April 7, 2018

"My worst fear as a player and a parent," she said.

She wasn't alone in her sadness. Brigette Lacquette, from Saskatchewan's Cote First Nation said the tragedy was "heartbreaking."

Heartbreaking... Thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this terrible tragedy. #PrayforHumbodlt https://t.co/VRcCfM3vkR — Brigette Lacquette (@briglacquette) April 7, 2018

Across the pond, the UK's Elite Ice Hockey League observed a moment of silence at its first playoff game of the day. Similar tributes are expected today at other hockey games.

A moment's silence prior to today's first @officialEIHL Playoff game to remember those who lost their lives, and are affected by the tragic coach crash involving @HumboldtBroncos. #PrayersForHumboldt #HockeyFamily #PPOFW18 pic.twitter.com/JX0e074A2C — Puckstop.com (@PuckStopUK) April 7, 2018

Former NHL player Sheldon Kennedy said he can relate to the grief people are feeling after the crash.

He was in the Swift Current Broncos crash in 1986 that killed four of his teammates.

"Being in that sort of situation before, I just knew the state of shock and the confusion that comes along with this type of tragedy," said Kennedy in a phone interview from Calgary on Saturday. "My thoughts are with the families, and the billet families, and the first responders, and anyone involved in the immediate response, because it's just horrific and it's really hard to explain."

Sending all my thoughts and prayers to those impacted with the @HumboltBroncos bus crash.

Pls don't share any unconfirmed information. These kids families and friends

Are all searching for the correct info.#PrayersForHumboldt — Sheldon Kennedy (@ShelKenn) April 7, 2018

Babcock said he's driven the stretch of two-lane highway north of Tisdale where Humboldt was heading to play Game 5 of a semifinal series against the Nipawin Hawks.

"Yeah, I know that road pretty good," said the coach. "It didn't seem like a big spot, it's not mountains or anything like that, but accidents do happen."

Leafs forward Patrick Marleau, who is from Anedroid, Sask., and is old enough to remember the Swift Current accident, said he expects people across the province to once again come together.

"It's very tragic," he said. "It was crazy to see exactly how bad it is.

"In Saskatchewan, every community is fairly small so everybody knows everybody, and we try and look out for each other.." - Patrick Marleau



🎥: https://t.co/mTYWra3Xay#PrayForHumboldt pic.twitter.com/521D1ZlueF — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) April 7, 2018

"Everywhere in Saskatchewan, it's tight. Hockey's everything in Canada, but in Saskatchewan every community's fairly small, so everybody knows everybody and you try and look out for each other and take care of each other. Very tight-knit."

Rielly said teams like the Humboldt Broncos, who play in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League, are integral parts of the fabric of the province.

"You can't even understand," he said. "Going around and playing in small towns and being able to be a part of one of those teams is extremely special. That community and the other small communities around Saskatchewan, they live for hockey, and they drive that team and players love living there, and I speak from experience.

"The values that you learn playing in those communities stick with you for a long time. It's tough to talk about."

With files from Sima Shakeri

Also on HuffPost: