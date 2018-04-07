All Sections
    • NEWS
    04/07/2018

    These Are The Victims Of The Humboldt Broncos Bus Crash

    The team's head coach was one of the 14 killed.

    Canadian Press

    Information is starting to come in on the victims of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash in Saskatchewan.

    The junior hockey team's bus was on the way to a playoff game against the Nipawin Hawks in northeastern Saskatchewan when it collided with a truck on Friday. 14 people are dead and the RCMP has said 15 others were injured — three are in critical condition.

    Darcy Haugan

    Twitter/@DarcyHaugan

    Broncos head coach Darcy Haugan was among those who died in the crash. His wife Christina George-Haugan confirmed his death to The Canadian Press.

    Tributes poured in online for Haugan who was described as an amazing mentor to young players.

    "He will always be a great man in our hearts," his sister posted on Twitter under the name Debbie Jayne. "The tears just keep coming."

    Logan Schatz

    Team captain Logan Schatz (pictured in a cap in the photo above) also died in the crash.

    Kelly Schatz, Logan's father, says his 20-year-old son played for the Broncos for just over four years and had served as team captain for the past two-and-a-half years.

    He says his son's death is hard and the family is seeking solace in one another.

    "It's hard," Kelly Schatz said. "I've got four other kids and they're here, which is nice."

    Adam Herold​​​​​​​

    16-year-old Adam Herold of Montmartre, Sask. is also one of the crash victims, according to Discover Wayburn.

    Herold was called up to play with the Broncos for the playoffs after his run as captain of the Regina Pat Canadians of the Saskatchewan Midget AAA Hockey League ended in March.

    This story will continue to be updated as more information on the victims comes in.

    With files from Sima Shakeri

    Canadian Press
