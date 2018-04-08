All Sections
    04/08/2018 20:47 EDT | Updated 1 hour ago

    Bernie Williams, Advocate Who Lost Relatives To Murder, Speaks At Last Day Of MMIW Hearings

    She spoke at the final day of public hearings for the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

    Darryl Dyck/Canadian Press
    Bernie Williams, who has been an advocate for women in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside for 30 years, wipes away tears after testifying at the final day of hearings at the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, in Richmond, B.C., on April 8, 2018.

    VANCOUVER — A longtime advocate for missing and murdered Indigenous women told her own story of abuse on the last scheduled day of public hearings for a national inquiry Sunday.

    Bernie Williams, who has fought for women on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside for 30 years, said her abuse began at age three.

    "At the age of 11 to 12 years old, six of us girls were sold into the sex trade work," said Williams, who is now 60.

    "As many of you know, I don't wear shorts very often, because I have cigarette burns all through my legs right up to my back. ... This is what we endured. We were just kids."

    Public hearings now over

    Metro Vancouver's hearings on Sunday were the last that were scheduled for the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, though others will continue to testify in private.

    The inquiry was established by the federal government in 2015 to investigate the disproportionately high number of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls in Canada, and to give family members a chance to have their stories heard.

    Williams, who says she lost three sisters and her mother to murder, told the commissioners she's tired of seeing elders at food banks and unanswered calls for things like health, healing and wellness centres.

    Darryl Dyck/CANADIAN PRESS
    Bernie Williams testifies at the final day of public hearings at the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, in Richmond, B.C., on April 8, 2018.

    "Why has it taken over 4,000 women and girls' names to secure and still keep asking the same questions," she said.

    She said it's time to stem a tide of lateral violence — in which people in need fight amongst one another instead of against systemic problems.

    Audrey Siegl of the Musqueam First Nation described for the inquiry a close and loving relationship with her grandmother, who raised her, but also said she was punished harshly to prepare her for the toughness of the world.

    "I don't cry for me. What happened, happened. But what had to happen to my grammy that, tiny little me, she was able to do that to tiny little me," Siegl said.

    Inquiry has asked for more time

    Chief Commissioner Marion Buller has said the inquiry needs more time, telling The Canadian Press on Friday that the inquiry has enough material to produce a report but it will only scratch the surface of the issues.

    Commissioners asked the federal government last month for a two-year extension.

