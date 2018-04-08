Cardi B Reveals Baby Bump On 'Saturday Night Live'

"Saturday Night Live" viewers initially figured they'd have to wait to find out for sure about Card B's baby bump after watching her first performance. She donned a wild feather dress with a giant poof over her belly while performing a medley of "Bodak Yellow" and "Bartier Cardi" from her debut album "Invasion of Privacy," which dropped Friday. So no luck there.

But she switched it up big time during her second performance. The Bronx-born rapper performed her hit song "Be Careful" in a body-hugging white floor-length gown, which undoubtedly revealed a ... substantial bump as the camera pulled back.