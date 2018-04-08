All Sections
Terms | Privacy Policy

    • NEWS
    04/08/2018 23:59 EDT | Updated 9 minutes ago

    Canadians Are Leaving Hockey Sticks Out To Honour Humboldt

    #PutYourSticksOut

    As an emotional vigil in honour of the 15 victims killed in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash came to a close in Saskatchewan, a grassroots campaign sprang up across Canada.

    It began with TSN broadcaster Brian Munz, who passed on an idea from a high school buddy, on Sunday night.

    The call to action was quickly taken up. The simple yet powerful gesture on porches and at front and back doors, in the still chilly spring evening, was brought together with the hashtag #putyoursticksout.

    Aisling Gamble put three sticks out in front of her Calgary home on Sunday evening. "As a hockey family, we want to show our support to the families affected in Humboldt in any way we can," she told HuffPost Canada over Twitter.

    She said she was moved by the photo Munz posted from his friend in Humboldt.

    "We also want the families of the 15 who lost their lives to know their grief is being felt far and wide among the hockey community, and that we will never forget," Gamble added.

    #SticksoutforHumboldt #PrayforHumboldt. #Hockey Family. Prayers to all affected.

    A post shared by Jeremy (@jriggs2137) on

    And the tribute reached outside of Canada too.

    The Broncos were on their way to a Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League playoff game Friday, when their bus crashed with a semi. Fifteen people died, and 14 others were injured. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

