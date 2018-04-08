Canadians Are Leaving Hockey Sticks Out To Honour Humboldt

As an emotional vigil in honour of the 15 victims killed in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash came to a close in Saskatchewan, a grassroots campaign sprang up across Canada.
It began with TSN broadcaster Brian Munz, who passed on an idea from a high school buddy, on Sunday night.
Got this text from a friend who I went to high school with in Humboldt.— Brian Munz (@BrianMunzTSN) April 9, 2018
Inviting you to do the same as we remember and send our thoughts to the #HumboldtBroncos.#PrayersForHumboldt #Broncostrong #Humboldtstrong #theSJHL #TSNHockey pic.twitter.com/HHwZyUZ5KG
The call to action was quickly taken up. The simple yet powerful gesture on porches and at front and back doors, in the still chilly spring evening, was brought together with the hashtag #putyoursticksout.
I am really struggling with the tragedy of the Humboldt Bronco crash. I don't understand why it has hit me as hard as it has. I don't know why 15 people that I have never met, and who have passed away have brought me so much sorrow, but I am sad. So. Very. Sad. So tonight, we found 15 sticks and put our sticks out to show, just for a moment, that these people who loved hockey as much as my family does are in our hearts. I can only hope that the families of those who have died, and those healing in hospital can feel the rest of the country holding them up in prayer. 💚💛 #prayersforhumboldt #humboldtstrong #15sticks #putyoursticksout #broncosstrong
As a hockey family there are no words to describe how we feel about the tragedy that took place. We continue to pray for all of the families that have been affected and send our love. May God be with you all in this difficult time. #putyoursticksout #prayingforhumboldt #humboldtstrong #hockeyfamily #sendingprayers #todaywemourn #sticksoutforhumboldt
Aisling Gamble put three sticks out in front of her Calgary home on Sunday evening. "As a hockey family, we want to show our support to the families affected in Humboldt in any way we can," she told HuffPost Canada over Twitter.
We will remember 💚 #HumboldtBroncos #prayersforhumboldt #broncostrong #humboldtstrong pic.twitter.com/qs2kCctf4u— Aisling (@Aisling_HkyMom) April 9, 2018
She said she was moved by the photo Munz posted from his friend in Humboldt.
"We also want the families of the 15 who lost their lives to know their grief is being felt far and wide among the hockey community, and that we will never forget," Gamble added.
And the tribute reached outside of Canada too.
Leaving my hockey sticks out on the front porch tonight in mourning for and in honor of the #HumboldtBroncos. Support and prayers coming from Tinker AFB, Oklahoma, USA. 🇨🇦 🇺🇸 • • 10 players, ages 16-21, 4 personnel, and the driver were killed when the bus collided with a semi-truck during their commute to a playoff game. • • #putyoursticksout #putyourstickout #humboldtstrong #prayersforhumboldt #hockeystrong #hockeyfamily #prayforhumboldt
The Broncos were on their way to a Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League playoff game Friday, when their bus crashed with a semi. Fifteen people died, and 14 others were injured. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
