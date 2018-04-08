All Sections
    • NEWS
    Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League Says No Decision Made On Championship After Fatal Bus Crash

    Fifteen people are dead after a horrific collision between a truck and the Humboldt Broncos team bus.

    The president of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League says a decision on what to do with the SJHL championship has yet to be made following Friday's deadly collision between a truck and a bus that was carrying the Humboldt Broncos team.

    Bill Chow says he expects word on how the league intends to handle the final will come within the next few days.

    Liam Richards/CANADIAN PRESS
    Bill Chow, president of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League, speaks during a press conference at the Elgar Petersen Arena in Humboldt, Sask., on April 7, 2018.

    The Broncos were en route to Nipawin, Sask., for Game 5 of their league semifinal when the team's bus collided with a semi-truck, killing 15.

    The Nipawin Hawks were leading Humboldt 3-1 in the best-of-seven series after losing Game 4 in triple overtime earlier in the week.

    The Estevan Bruins had already advanced to the championship final.

    We're a little bit too early to make that decision.Bill Chow

    The SJHL is a junior 'A' hockey league with 12 teams.

    "We're a little bit too early to make that decision," Chow told The Canadian Press on Sunday. "We'll be meeting as a group, obviously the Humboldt Broncos, the league's board of governors, and we'll be making that decision."

    Chow said both the Bruins and Hawks will also be involved in the eventual decision.

    "They have representatives at the board, so they'll have a say in the situation. That's where that decision will be made."

    A vigil is scheduled for tonight at the Broncos' home arena.

