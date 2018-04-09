Gone are the days when we fawned over millennial pink. Now, we're all about Gen Z yellow.

Haley Nahman, the deputy editor of Man Repeller, first coined the term after the bright hue started popping up in her Instagram feed last summer.

"Just like millennial pink, Gen-Z Yellow is not one particular shade, but rather several shades, from buttercream to melted butter and beyond," she explained on Man Repeller.

A post shared by Nathaniel Adeyemi (@adeyemistyle) on Mar 18, 2018 at 7:56am PDT

Since then the sunshine shade quickly became a hit in the fashion world and, according to one colour expert, came to represent a whole new generation.

"[It's] a symbolic representation of what Gen Z are looking for — a renewed hope for the future and the energy to engage in a purposeful way," executive director Leatrice Eiseman, of the Pantone Color Institute, told Refinery 29.

So if you're looking to infuse more sunshine and positivity into your wardrobe this season, look no further than these 20 spring fashion staples below — all in Gen Z yellow!

1. Patterned wrap-front dress

A post shared by H&M (@hm) on Apr 5, 2018 at 1:15am PDT

Buy it here: H&M, $29.99

2. Beaded earrings with fringing

Buy it here: Zara, $25.90

3. Floral tropic print shirt

Buy it here: Forever 21, $24.90

4. Gigi cami

Buy it here: Reformation, $124.52

5. Long blazer

Buy it here: Zara, $79.90

6. Weekday stripe swimsuit

Buy it here: Asos, $52.08

7. Nike Free RN Commuter 2017

Buy it here: Nike, $145

8. Flounce layer crop top

Buy it here: Forever 21, $24.90

9. Tea jumpsuit with ruched sleeve

Buy it here: Asos, $83.33

10. Adidas track pant

Buy it here: Urban Outfitters, $79

11. Floral jacquard wrap top

Buy it here: Topshop, $70

12. Legynia sunglasses

Buy it here: Aldo, $16

13. Striped ringer tee

Buy it here: Anthropologie, $60.99

14. Pleated trousers with buttons

A post shared by ZARA Official (@zara) on Feb 23, 2018 at 9:52am PST

Buy it here: Zara, $79.90

15. Classic backpack

Buy it here: Adidas, $70

16. Floral printed pleat A-line midi skirt

Buy it here: Asos, $102.08

17. Zewiel sandals

Buy it here: Aldo, $65

18. Zip windbreaker

Buy it here: Hudson's Bay, $110

19. Checkered mini slip dress

Buy it here: Urban Outfitters, $64

20. Stitch detail sweater

Buy it here: Topshop, $52

