Gone are the days when we fawned over millennial pink. Now, we're all about Gen Z yellow.
Haley Nahman, the deputy editor of Man Repeller, first coined the term after the bright hue started popping up in her Instagram feed last summer.
"Just like millennial pink, Gen-Z Yellow is not one particular shade, but rather several shades, from buttercream to melted butter and beyond," she explained on Man Repeller.
Since then the sunshine shade quickly became a hit in the fashion world and, according to one colour expert, came to represent a whole new generation.
"[It's] a symbolic representation of what Gen Z are looking for — a renewed hope for the future and the energy to engage in a purposeful way," executive director Leatrice Eiseman, of the Pantone Color Institute, told Refinery 29.
So if you're looking to infuse more sunshine and positivity into your wardrobe this season, look no further than these 20 spring fashion staples below — all in Gen Z yellow!
1. Patterned wrap-front dress
Buy it here: H&M, $29.99
2. Beaded earrings with fringing
Buy it here: Zara, $25.90
3. Floral tropic print shirt
Buy it here: Forever 21, $24.90
4. Gigi cami
Buy it here: Reformation, $124.52
5. Long blazer
Buy it here: Zara, $79.90
6. Weekday stripe swimsuit
Buy it here: Asos, $52.08
7. Nike Free RN Commuter 2017
Buy it here: Nike, $145
8. Flounce layer crop top
Buy it here: Forever 21, $24.90
9. Tea jumpsuit with ruched sleeve
Buy it here: Asos, $83.33
10. Adidas track pant
Buy it here: Urban Outfitters, $79
11. Floral jacquard wrap top
Buy it here: Topshop, $70
12. Legynia sunglasses
Buy it here: Aldo, $16
13. Striped ringer tee
Buy it here: Anthropologie, $60.99
14. Pleated trousers with buttons
Buy it here: Zara, $79.90
15. Classic backpack
Buy it here: Adidas, $70
16. Floral printed pleat A-line midi skirt
Buy it here: Asos, $102.08
17. Zewiel sandals
Buy it here: Aldo, $65
18. Zip windbreaker
Buy it here: Hudson's Bay, $110
19. Checkered mini slip dress
Buy it here: Urban Outfitters, $64
20. Stitch detail sweater
Buy it here: Topshop, $52
