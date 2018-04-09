All Sections
News
Politics
Business
Living
Parents
Video
Blogs
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
CA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • STYLE
    04/09/2018 16:33 EDT | Updated 56 minutes ago

    2018 Spring Fashion: 20 Outfit Staples You Need In Gen Z Yellow

    Who can resist this beautiful, bright hue?

    Gone are the days when we fawned over millennial pink. Now, we're all about Gen Z yellow.

    Haley Nahman, the deputy editor of Man Repeller, first coined the term after the bright hue started popping up in her Instagram feed last summer.

    "Just like millennial pink, Gen-Z Yellow is not one particular shade, but rather several shades, from buttercream to melted butter and beyond," she explained on Man Repeller.

    Since then the sunshine shade quickly became a hit in the fashion world and, according to one colour expert, came to represent a whole new generation.

    "[It's] a symbolic representation of what Gen Z are looking for — a renewed hope for the future and the energy to engage in a purposeful way," executive director Leatrice Eiseman, of the Pantone Color Institute, told Refinery 29.

    So if you're looking to infuse more sunshine and positivity into your wardrobe this season, look no further than these 20 spring fashion staples below — all in Gen Z yellow!

    1. Patterned wrap-front dress

    A post shared by H&M (@hm) on

    Buy it here: H&M, $29.99

    2. Beaded earrings with fringing

    Zara

    Buy it here: Zara, $25.90

    3. Floral tropic print shirt

    Forever 21

    Buy it here: Forever 21, $24.90

    4. Gigi cami

    Reformation

    Buy it here: Reformation, $124.52

    5. Long blazer

    Zara

    Buy it here: Zara, $79.90

    6. Weekday stripe swimsuit

    Asos

    Buy it here: Asos, $52.08

    7. Nike Free RN Commuter 2017

    Nike

    Buy it here: Nike, $145

    8. Flounce layer crop top

    Forever 21

    Buy it here: Forever 21, $24.90

    9. Tea jumpsuit with ruched sleeve

    Asos

    Buy it here: Asos, $83.33

    10. Adidas track pant

    Urban Outfitters

    Buy it here: Urban Outfitters, $79

    11. Floral jacquard wrap top

    Topshop

    Buy it here: Topshop, $70

    12. Legynia sunglasses

    Aldo

    Buy it here: Aldo, $16

    13. Striped ringer tee

    Anthropologie

    Buy it here: Anthropologie, $60.99

    14. Pleated trousers with buttons

    A post shared by ZARA Official (@zara) on

    Buy it here: Zara, $79.90

    15. Classic backpack

    Adidas

    Buy it here: Adidas, $70

    16. Floral printed pleat A-line midi skirt

    Asos

    Buy it here: Asos, $102.08

    17. Zewiel sandals

    Aldo

    Buy it here: Aldo, $65

    18. Zip windbreaker

    Hudson's Bay

    Buy it here: Hudson's Bay, $110

    19. Checkered mini slip dress

    Urban Outfitters

    Buy it here: Urban Outfitters, $64

    20. Stitch detail sweater

    Topshop

    Buy it here: Topshop, $52

    Also on HuffPost:

    MORE:2018 spring fashiongen z yellowSpring clothes 2018spring fashion gen z yellowSpring styles 2018StyleWhat to wear in spring 2018