The FBI raided the office of President Donald Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen on Monday.

The New York Times reports that investigators are examining records related to a payment Cohen made to adult film star Stormy Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, in addition to other unspecified topics.

As part of the raid, agents also reportedly stormed Cohen's room at the Loews Regency on Park Avenue, where he'd been staying. Agents spent "several hours" combing through the hotel room, per Vanity Fair.

Mr. Cohen's lawyer, Stephen Ryan, confirmed to the Times that the search warrant for the raid originated from a referral by special counsel Robert Mueller. It reportedly isn't directly related to Mueller's investigation, however.

"The decision by the U.S. Attorney's Office in New York to conduct their investigation using search warrants is completely inappropriate and unnecessary," Ryan said in a statement to NBC.

"It resulted in the unnecessary seizure of protected attorney client communications between a lawyer and his clients," he added. "These government tactics are also wrong because Mr. Cohen has cooperated completely with all government entities, including providing thousands of non-privileged documents to the Congress and sitting for depositions under oath."

The White House has declined to comment to HuffPost. Cohen did not respond to requests for comment.

Cohen has been a fiercely loyal adviser to the president. Last September, he told Vanity Fair he'd "take a bullet" for Trump, viewing his role as "the guy who protects the president and the family."

S.V. Dáte contributed reporting.