    04/09/2018 09:53 EDT | Updated 7 minutes ago

    Humboldt Broncos Bus Crash: Body Of Parker Tobin Misidentified As Xavier Labelle

    The ministry did not say how the mix-up occurred.

    • Canadian Press
    THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League
    Humboldt Broncos goaltender Parker Tobin is shown in an undated team photo.

    HUMBOLDT, Sask. — Saskatchewan's Ministry of Justice says one of the deceased in Friday's bus crash involving the Humboldt Broncos was misidentified.

    The ministry says the body of Parker Tobin was mistaken for that of Xavier Labelle — Labelle is injured but alive, and Tobin is among the 15 people who died when the bus carrying the junior hockey team collided with a semi truck in northeastern Saskatchewan.

    Fourteen people were injured.

    The Office of the Chief Coroner has apologized for the misidentification, offering condolences to Tobin's family.

    The ministry did not say how the mix-up occurred.

    The news comes a day after a solemn vigil at the team's home arena, where thousands gathered to remember the deceased.

