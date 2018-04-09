With an unbeatable combination of beaches, culture, street art and cuisine, Melbourne is a must visit destination for travellers who thrive on variety. Bring your Instagram A-game, because Australia's second largest city serves up countless experiences sure to induce #travelenvy among your friends—if you know where to look.

In partnership with Air Canada, here are your top 5 must-dos in Melbourne.

For the art aficionado

Some of the world's most cutting-edge art isn't found in a gallery. In Melbourne's hidden passageways, like Hosier Lane and Croft Alley, wildly creative artists create spectacular works. In fact, street art isn't even confined to the streets. Easey's restaurant/bar is decorated inside and outside with street art, and celebrity chef Ben Shewry's restaurant Attica features a custom mural by Heesco. You can even sleep with street art; the Adelphi and the Cullen are among many hotels boasting murals by top artists.

For the road tripper

First, they were cliffs. Then, they were caves. Now the 12 Apostles are dramatic limestone rock stacks along the Great Ocean Road, one of the world's iconic scenic drives. Don't feel like driving? See the 12 Apostles on the jaw-dropping, eight-day Great Ocean Walk, or soar above them by helicopter.

For the wine connoisseur

Most travellers come to the lush Yarra Valley for the fabulous wines—Pinot Noir, Chardonnay and other cool-climate varietals—but they stay for the endless activities. Top trends include a sunrise hot-air balloon trip (followed by a champagne breakfast) with Global Ballooning, and live music under starry summer skies at Yarrawood Estate or Seville Hill Winery.

For the nature lover

As dusk steals over a secluded beach, a small figure erupts through the surf and waddles across the sand, followed by another. Within minutes, the beach is full of Little Penguins making their way back to their nests in the sand dunes. Be sure to see them at close range on a Phillip Island Ranger-Led Tour. While you can't photograph the penguins, Philip Island also offers chances to capture awww-some pix of wallabies, koalas and Australian fur seals.

For foodies and nighthawks

One reason Melbourne is named the 'world's most livable city' is thanks to its trendsetting dining and culture scene. Take seven-storey Curtin House, where you can choose from 200 craft beers, nosh on Thai crispy fish salad, catch an art-house movie at the outdoor rooftop cinema, then groove to top DJ tracks until 5am. Enjoy a 5 or 7 course degustation menu on the top floor of the Eureka Tower and enjoy panoramic views of the city, or sip a vanilla passionfruit pisco sour among the stylish at Rooftop at QT. Visit at sunset for Instagram-breaking pix.

Ready to pack your bags? Starting this June, Air Canada year-round service to Melbourne, making Victoria's capital city the perfect gateway for an Australian adventure. Whether you travel in Economy, Premium Economy or International Business Class on the airline's Boeing 787 Dreamliner, you'll enjoy complimentary wines, spirits and meals, as well as free noise-cancelling headphones and personal touchscreen TVs with hours of on-demand entertainment. Premium Economy enhancements include extra legroom, while guests in International Business Class can drift off to sleep in an 80-inch lie-flat bed. Get to Melbourne in ultimate comfort.